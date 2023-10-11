TOPICS

Rain provides slight improvement for winter wheat planting conditions

Kansas wheat growers are trying to wrap up planting and one farmer says it’s been a struggle to get the crop in due to ongoing drought.

“We’re going into the part of the season where we don’t get much rainfall.  It’s bleak.

Rick Schlender tells Brownfield he’s been trying to take advantage of any moisture that exists. “We did have that rain last week and the drills got pretty busy especially on any tilled-type situations out there where we didn’t have a lot of moisture.”

Schlender says some of his early-plated wheat has emerged. “There is some up and it’s sporadic.  It’s not a full stand yet.  We’ve had enough moisture to get most of it up.”

However, he says, the region will need more rain quickly to sustain the crop and is hopeful that comes this week.

