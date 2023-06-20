TOPICS

News

Rain continues to delay winter wheat harvest in Kansas

By Filed Under: Ag Weather, Corn, crops, Crops, Kansas, News, Soybeans, USDA, weather

Rainfall has delayed winter wheat harvest across Kansas.

USDA says eight percent of the state’s crop is in and 16 percent is rated good-to-excellent.

Corn condition is rated 57 percent good-to-excellent with 99 percent of the crop emerged.

Soybeans are 65 percent good-to-excellent with 80 percent up.

Pasture and range conditions 34 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is rated 67 percent good-to-excellent and subsoil moisture is 50 percent good to excellent.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Soybeans drying fast in southern Minnesota
Sep 21, 2023 |
Lawmakers hopeful farm bill can be completed by end of the year
Sep 21, 2023 |
Drought and stalk rot causing top dieback in Midwestern corn fields
Sep 21, 2023 |
Red Shed brings dairy barns back to life
Sep 21, 2023 |
Threat of corn lodging intensifies
Sep 21, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!