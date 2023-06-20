News

Rain continues to delay winter wheat harvest in Kansas

Rainfall has delayed winter wheat harvest across Kansas.

USDA says eight percent of the state’s crop is in and 16 percent is rated good-to-excellent.

Corn condition is rated 57 percent good-to-excellent with 99 percent of the crop emerged.

Soybeans are 65 percent good-to-excellent with 80 percent up.

Pasture and range conditions 34 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is rated 67 percent good-to-excellent and subsoil moisture is 50 percent good to excellent.