News

Planting ahead of normal in Kansas

Planting continued to advance in Kansas last week.

USDA’s latest crop report says with more than four days suitable for fieldwork, corn is now 61 percent planted. That’s slightly ahead of last year’s 58 percent and very close to the five-year average of 62 percent.

Thirty-six percent of corn has emerged compared to 34 percent normally.

Soybeans are 42 percent planted, well ahead of 30 percent a year ago and 29 percent on average.

Sorghum is seven percent planted, cotton is at 35 percent, and sunflowers are 1 percent planted.