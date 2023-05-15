TOPICS

News

Planting ahead of normal in Kansas

By Filed Under: Crops, Kansas, News

Planting continued to advance in Kansas last week.

USDA’s latest crop report says with more than four days suitable for fieldwork, corn is now 61 percent planted.  That’s slightly ahead of last year’s 58 percent and very close to the five-year average of 62 percent.

Thirty-six percent of corn has emerged compared to 34 percent normally.

Soybeans are 42 percent planted, well ahead of 30 percent a year ago and 29 percent on average.

Sorghum is seven percent planted, cotton is at 35 percent, and sunflowers are 1 percent planted.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

October cattle placements up on year
Nov 17, 2023 |
Ethanol industry looking for permanent fix for year-round E15
Nov 17, 2023 |
Precision agriculture resources could see more farm bill support
Nov 17, 2023 |
2023 Rut Report
Nov 17, 2023 |
“Resilient” farmland values
Nov 17, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!