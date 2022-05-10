TOPICS

News

North Iowa farmer says it’s been a slow spring

By Filed Under: Corn, Crops, Iowa, News, weather

A farmer in north central Iowa is getting a late start on planting.

Josh Nelson of Belmond says it’s been a slow spring.

“It’s been fairly cold to start with, and then once the temperatures started to warm up we started getting more rain.”

He tells Brownfield the moisture was badly needed to recharge the soil profile.

“But it’s pushed our planting dates much further back than we really would’ve desired or planned on.”

Nelson began planting corn Monday and says it’s the latest he’s started in about ten years.

