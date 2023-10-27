News

KSU to lead cereal crops project to help address global hunger

Kansas State University has received a $37 million grant to improve production of cereal crops for countries that face food insecurity.

The award will be used to create a lab designed to advance breeding and genetics of sorghum, millet, wheat and rice. The Feed the Future Climate Resilient Cereals Lab (CRCIL) includes US and international partners that will collaborate to help improve nutritional security. $22 million of the award will support interdisciplinary research and other activities.

The focus of the lab is to help double sustainable food production by 2050 while mitigating water shortages, extreme climate conditions and an increase in crop diseases. Research will be focused on plant-breeding techniques like phenotyping, next generation DNA sequencing and crop modeling.