TOPICS

News

KSU to lead cereal crops project to help address global hunger

By Filed Under: Kansas, News

Kansas State University has received a $37 million grant to improve production of cereal crops for countries that face food insecurity.

The award will be used to create a lab designed to advance breeding and genetics of sorghum, millet, wheat and rice. The Feed the Future Climate Resilient Cereals Lab (CRCIL) includes US and international partners that will collaborate to help improve nutritional security. $22 million of the award will support interdisciplinary research and other activities.

The focus of the lab is to help double sustainable food production by 2050 while mitigating water shortages, extreme climate conditions and an increase in crop diseases. Research will be focused on plant-breeding techniques like phenotyping, next generation DNA sequencing and crop modeling.

0 comments
Tags: ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Lawmakers ask new House Speaker to prioritize farm bill
Oct 27, 2023 |
Latin American delegation sees U.S. ethanol supply chain firsthand
Oct 27, 2023 |
Wet conditions make for a tough harvest
Oct 27, 2023 |
Deer depredation a concern for Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association
Oct 27, 2023 |
Soybean meal prices show their strength
Oct 27, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!