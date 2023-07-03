TOPICS

KS winter wheat harvest under halfway point

Kansas

Nearly half of the Kansas winter wheat is harvested.

USDA says 46% of the winter wheat harvested, behind last year and the five-year average. The state’s winter wheat condition is rated 51% poor to very poor.

There is 19% of the Kansas corn at silking, in-line with the average and the crop is rated 48% good to excellent.

USDA says 16% of the state’s soybeans in bloom with the crop starting to set pods. Soybean conditions are rated 53% good to excellent.

The Kansas cotton crop is rated 53% good to excellent with 41% of the crop squaring and 3% of the crop setting bolls.  

Sorghum planting continues in Kansas with 5% of the crop headed and some coloring starting. Sorghum conditions are rated 49% good to excellent.

