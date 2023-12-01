TOPICS

KS Ag Dept. investigating possible HPAI case

By Filed Under: Kansas, News

The Kansas Agriculture Department says it’s investigating the possible first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza this fall.

The affected poultry was a backyard flock in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says flocks should be monitored for any HPAI-related symptoms which include coughing, sneezing, other respiratory distress or any misshapen eggs.

The Kansas Animal Health Commissioner says contact your local veterinarian or the state ag department if you notice any possible HPAI symptoms in your birds.

