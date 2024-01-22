KDA names McGinn as Assistant Secretary of Agriculture

TOPICS

By Filed Under: Agriculture, Human Interest, Kansas, News

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says Josh McGinn has been selected as the state’s new Assistant Secretary of Agriculture.

McGinn most recently served as policy director within the governor’s office, and has prior experience within the Office of Rural Prosperity and then as a deputy director for budget and policy.

State Ag Secretary Mike Beam says McGinn will handle a significant role in the department’s legislative agenda, including research and analysis of legislative issues and developing and supporting the legislative priorities of the agency.

He began his new role on Monday.

