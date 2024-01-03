TOPICS

Kansas winter wheat rating up on year

Kansas

Kansas’ winter wheat crop is in better than a year ago condition thanks to improved precipitation.

The USDA says 43% of the state’s crop is called good to excellent, compared to 33% in early January 2023, with 21% rated poor to very poor, compared to 25% last year.

More than half of the state’s top soil and 40% of subsoil have adequate to surplus soil moisture, both up on the year.

The USDA’s weekly national crop progress and condition reports resume in April.

