Kansas winter wheat harvest significantly behind schedule

Winter wheat harvest has been significantly delayed due to on-going rain in Kansas.

USDA says 59 percent of the crop is in compared to the 93 percent average.

Corn condition is rated at 55 percent good-to-excellent. Soybeans are 57 percent good-to-excllent and 32 percent are blooming.

Sorghum condition is 48 percent good-to-excellent.

Pasture and range conditions are 34 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is 71 percent adequate-to-surplus and subsoil moisture is 55 percent adequate-to-surplus.

