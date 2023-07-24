TOPICS

Kansas winter wheat harvest ramps up after sluggish few weeks

Winter wheat farmers made significant progress harvesting their crop last week in Kansas.

The USDA says 87 percent of the crop is, well behind the average of 100 percent.

Corn condition is rated 58 percent good-to-excellent with 24 perce4nt in the dough stage and 68 percent silking.

Soybeans are 58 percent good-to-excellent with 35 percent setting pods.

Pasture and range conditions are 30 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is 69 percent good-to-excellent and subsoil moisture is 59 percent good-to-excellent.

