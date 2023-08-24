News

Kansas Wildfire Taskforce expected to release strategic plan in October

The head of the Kansas Wildfire Taskforce says the group continues to develop ways that producers can help mitigate future natural disasters.

Ag Secretary Mike Beam tells Brownfield a strategic plan should be available in October, and it would address several areas. “How to minimize the chances? We’re now looking at the response. (Are) there things that we can do to improve the response and then then we’ll focus on recovery.”

He says the group has received input from various stakeholders including farmers and ranchers and emergency response services. “We’re at the stage now where we need to provide a little more context as to why it’s why it’s an issue. What are some of the changes that have occurred over the last few years that’s caused it to be a greater concern?

Beam chairs the taskforce that was established earlier this year by Governor Laura Kelly after wildfires destroyed agricultural land over the past three years.