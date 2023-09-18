TOPICS

News

Kansas harvest picks up with dry weather conditions

By Filed Under: 2023 Harvest Season, Ag Weather, Crops, crops, Harvest, Kansas, News, weather

More than a quarter of the Kansas corn crop has been harvested.

The USDA says 27 percent of the crop is in and 32 percent is rated good-to-excellent.

Four percent of soybeans are in and 23 percent good-to-excellent.

Eight percent of the winter wheat crop has been planted, 5 percent behind last year.

Sorghum harvest is at 7 percent with 32 percent of the crop good-to-excellent.

Pasture and range conditions are 18 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is 32 percent adequate-to-surplus, and subsoil moisture is 25 percent adequate.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

7 percent of corn, 4 percent of soybeans harvest in Nebraska
Sep 18, 2023 |
Optimism for agriculture’s future workforce
Sep 18, 2023 |
Unpredictable risk management stems from skim milk pricing changes
Sep 18, 2023 |
Drought expected to impact yields and harvest timing in northwest Illinois
Sep 18, 2023 |
MO ag leaders program is accepting applications
Sep 18, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!