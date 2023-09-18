News

Kansas harvest picks up with dry weather conditions

More than a quarter of the Kansas corn crop has been harvested.

The USDA says 27 percent of the crop is in and 32 percent is rated good-to-excellent.

Four percent of soybeans are in and 23 percent good-to-excellent.

Eight percent of the winter wheat crop has been planted, 5 percent behind last year.

Sorghum harvest is at 7 percent with 32 percent of the crop good-to-excellent.

Pasture and range conditions are 18 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is 32 percent adequate-to-surplus, and subsoil moisture is 25 percent adequate.