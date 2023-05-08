TOPICS

Kansas Governor Kelly signs fully funded state water plan

By Filed Under: Kansas, News, Water/Water quality/Water management

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that invests $35 million in the state’s water plan to help protect the High Plains Aquifer for farmers and ranchers.

Ag Director Mike Beam tells Brownfield the plan invests resources into several water storage projects that focus on quality and quantity. “Sedimentation in our reservoirs in our eastern part of the state and grants for infrastructure projects.  I think it will really help small, rural communities with their water needs including their drinking water needs.”

He says grants are an example of a short-term solution. “If there are communities that need engineering and other services to help tee  up their project, then they will have a chance to apply for those grant monies.”

Beam says the bill has a five-year sunset, which allows stakeholders to develop a long-term. strategic plan for water preservation.

The bill doubles the annual funding for the state water plan and Beam says it received bipartisan support in the Kansas legislature.  

Kansas Ag Director Mike Beam:

Tags: , , ,

