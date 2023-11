News

Kansas farmers finish corn and soybean harvests

The USDA says the corn and soybean harvests are complete in Kansas.

As of Sunday, 100% of both expected crops have been harvested.

The sunflower harvest is 92% done and cotton is at 80%.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 12% good to excellent.

USDA says this was the final crop progress report for the 2023 growing season.