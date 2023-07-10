News

Kansas farmer says rain, severe storms take toll on already poor wheat crop

A Western Kansas farmer says excessive rainfall and severe storms have created a challenging winter wheat harvest.

Clay Schemm tells Brownfield he’s received 6-8 inches of rain over the last 6 weeks. “It’s been a little bit of a struggle for us. The wheat held on to moisture a little bit. All of this rain coming in has been making it really hard to get into the field and get it out.”

He says many storms have been severe with hail and damaging winds. “About every storm we’ve had, at least somebody has gotten some hail. There have even been guys where the wheat has been getting late enough that some of this wind and late weed pressure is starting to make me worry about seed retention in the head.”

Schemm says yield expectations were low because of drought and now they’re worse. “Close to 40 to 45 bushels per acre on an average field, and those fields are making around 29.”

He says they have about 300 acres harvested so far and normally they’re wrapped up by the Fourth of July holiday.