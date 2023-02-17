News

Kansas farmer concerned about breakeven costs

Kansas farmer Rick Schlender says he’s concerned about the financial outlook for his operation in 2023. “It was breakeven year. It was a tough year with all that went on.”

He tells Brownfield crop yields were poor, input costs were high and doesn’t expect much improvement for the year. “It’s going to hit everybody this year. There wasn’t a really good period of time this year where you could be comfortable with that.”

And, Schlender says, he keeps adjusting his risk management plan in an effort to improve the bottom line. “Resources and our assets are pretty sound. Through the years, we’ve managed to increase our portfolio well,, but at the same time, you don’t want to go on and lose money.”

He says there has been some moisture since harvest in Harvey County and hopes that will carry over into the growing season.