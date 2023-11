News

Kansas crops hurt from severe weather

Severe weather and flooding in some parts of Kansas is hurting crops.

The USDA says 46 percent of the corn crop is rated good-to-excellent with 23 percent dented.

Soybeans are rated 46 percent good-to-excellent with 66 percent setting pods.

Sorghum is rated 49 percent good-to-excellent.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 33 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is 57 percent adequate-to-surplus and subsoil moisture is 49 percent.