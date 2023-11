News

Kansas corn rated 35 percent, soybeans 37 percent good-to-excellent

Kansas crop conditions decline after a week of extreme heat.

Corn condition is rated 35 percent good-to-excellent with 62 percent dented. Soybeans are rated 37 percent good-to-excellent with 84 percent setting pods. Pasture and range conditions 22 percent good-to-excellent. Topsoil and subsoil moisture is 32 percent adequate-to-surplus.