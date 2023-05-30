TOPICS

News

Kansas corn planting nearly wrapped up, with soybeans ahead of schedule

By Filed Under: Ag Weather, Crops, Kansas, News, USDA, weather

Despite rainfall in Western Kansas, winter wheat conditions continue to decline.

USDA says the crop is rated 60 percent poor-to-very poor with 94 percent of the crop headed.

Almost the entire corn crop is in with 85 percent emerged, and 71 percent of soybeans have been planted with 46 percent emerged.

Fifty-one percent of pasture and range conditions are rated poor-to-very poor. Top soil moisture is rated 50 percent adequate-to-surplus and subsoil moisture is 32 percent adequate-to-surplus.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Fertilizer, diesel spill into Iowa river following bridge collapse
Dec 02, 2023 |
Carton shortage impacts schools 
Dec 02, 2023 |
Livestock trade focuses on rebalancing in 2024
Dec 01, 2023 |
Mexico GM corn ban sends mixed signals to organic market
Dec 01, 2023 |
KS Ag Dept. investigating possible HPAI case
Dec 01, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!