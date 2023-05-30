News

Kansas corn planting nearly wrapped up, with soybeans ahead of schedule

Despite rainfall in Western Kansas, winter wheat conditions continue to decline.

USDA says the crop is rated 60 percent poor-to-very poor with 94 percent of the crop headed.

Almost the entire corn crop is in with 85 percent emerged, and 71 percent of soybeans have been planted with 46 percent emerged.

Fifty-one percent of pasture and range conditions are rated poor-to-very poor. Top soil moisture is rated 50 percent adequate-to-surplus and subsoil moisture is 32 percent adequate-to-surplus.