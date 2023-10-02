News

Kansas corn harvest, winter wheat planting nears halfway mark

Nearly half of the Kansas corn crop has been harvested and winter wheat planting is nearly the halfway mark.

The USDA says 51 percent of the corn crop has been harvested with 33 percent good-to-excellent.

Thirty-seven percent of winter wheat is in, and 14 percent has emerged.

Soybean harvest is almost a 25 percent done and 18 percent is rated good-to-excellent.

Sorghum is 19 percent harvested.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 14 percent good-to-excellent.

Subsoil moisture is 24 percent adequate and topsoil moisture is 28 percent adequate.