News

K-State announces new Barry Flinchbaugh Ag Policy Center

Kansas State University has unveiled the creation of a new center for ag policy.

The center will honor the work of Barry Flinchbaugh who served K-State and Kansas for nearly 50 years. He was known for teaching and practice of the Alternatives and Consequences policy education model to help lawmakers address issues facing producers.

The Barry Flinchbaugh Center for Ag Policy will focus on student engagement, research and internships while working with stakeholders and their supply chains to identify innovative solutions for the industry.

K-State President Richard Linton says the center will continue the university’s commitment to farmers and ranchers who are searching for effective solutions to challenges through respectful compromise.

Ag Secretary Mike Beam says Flinbauch will be inducted into the National Agriculture Hall of Fame this fall.

The announcement was made during Thursday’s Kansas Ag Growth Summit.