News

HPAI reported at two Kansas egg layer farms

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in two egg-laying facilities in central Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says farms in McPherson and Rice counties tested positive for the virus, bringing the total cases reported this fall to five.

The flocks will be depopulated and the premises have been placed under quarantine to prevent further spread of the disease.

Surveillance zones have also been established and the department is working with bird owners to limit poultry movement to help reduce interactions with wild birds.