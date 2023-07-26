News

House to consider removing Lesser Prairie Chicken from ESA

The House of Representatives will consider a measure that would strike the Lesser Prairie Chicken from the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

Sigrid Johannes, director of government affairs with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, says the listing could allow a third-party to sue cattle producers over their grazing plans. “That’s an inappropriate liability to open up cattle producers to legally. It also slows down and hampers efforts to conserve the species.”

The House Rules Committee passed the measure 9-4 on Tuesday that advanced a Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval to the full House. The Senate passed the resolution in May. The LPC was listed by US Fish and Wildlife Services on the ESA in March.

Johannes says sustainable grazing management techniques can benefit livestock at the LPC. “Anytime somebody is responsibility managing their pasture and avoiding things like single species dominance, having sort of invasives take over your grass and forages, if you’re managing for the best outcomes for your cattle and what they have to eat out there, then you’re probably supporting good habitat for the chicken.”

NCBA and a group of Kansas producers are separately suing the Department of the interior and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over the listing of the LPC.

President Biden is expected to veto the measure.

Brownfield interviewed Johannes at the 2023 NCBA Summer Meeting in San Diego, California.

Brownfield’s Meghan Grebner contributed to this story.

