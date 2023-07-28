News

House passes resolution of disapproval for PLC listing

The US House of Representatives have voted to block the Biden administration from listing the lesser prairie chicken on the Endangered Species List.

Kansas farmer Jim Sipes tells Brownfield the listing undermines conservation efforts by mandating producers create grazing plans. “There was nobody in place to help us develop those plans that had to be approved by US Fish and Wildlife Service. I understand there is a few people now that can do those plans for you. There is very limited access to that so farmers and ranchers would have a difficult time getting those plans approved.”

The House voted 221-206 on Thursday to approve a Congressional Review Act Resolution of Disapproval that was sponsored by Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS). The Senate version, introduced by Roger Marshall (R-KS), passed 50-48 in May.

Sipes says the listing could also impact the bottom line. “Farmers and ranchers wouldn’t be able to graze their land and make money off of their land like they normally would.”

Mann says the resolution pushes back on unnecessary and burdensome regulation that threatens rural America.

The CRA heads to President Biden where he’s expected to veto the measure.