TOPICS

News

Harvest rapidly continues in Central Kansas

By Filed Under: 2023 Harvest Season, Harvest, Kansas, News

Harvest is wrapping up for Central Kansas farmer Rick Schlender.

He tells Brownfield there’s been one weather-related delay. “Corn came off came off pretty rapidly. Early beans have come off too.  Right now, it’s milo harvest and that’s coming out pretty rapidly, too. The only thing that’s really left is the double crop. There’s some corn, beans and milo.”

Schlender says corn yields were extremely variable but, in some cases, beat expectations. “That later planted corn really went south. I heard some in the low 25s.  We had some that was over 100 dryland.  Irrigated corn did really well, especially, if it was planted early. It was above average.

He says yields peaked around 250 bushels per acre. Schlender says the rest of harvest should wrap up this week and farmers will finish winter wheat planting.   

0 comments
Tags: , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

CONAB expects another record soybean crop in Brazil
Oct 10, 2023 |
Variability making corn harvest difficult
Oct 10, 2023 |
Market analyst expects minimal yield changes in USDA report
Oct 09, 2023 |
World Dairy Expo Interview: Shelly Meyer from PDPW
Oct 09, 2023 |
A limited export window to China anticipated
Oct 09, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!