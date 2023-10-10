News

Harvest rapidly continues in Central Kansas

Harvest is wrapping up for Central Kansas farmer Rick Schlender.

He tells Brownfield there’s been one weather-related delay. “Corn came off came off pretty rapidly. Early beans have come off too. Right now, it’s milo harvest and that’s coming out pretty rapidly, too. The only thing that’s really left is the double crop. There’s some corn, beans and milo.”

Schlender says corn yields were extremely variable but, in some cases, beat expectations. “That later planted corn really went south. I heard some in the low 25s. We had some that was over 100 dryland. Irrigated corn did really well, especially, if it was planted early. It was above average.

He says yields peaked around 250 bushels per acre. Schlender says the rest of harvest should wrap up this week and farmers will finish winter wheat planting.