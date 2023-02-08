News

Governor Kelly back on board for authorizing year round E15 sales in Kansas

A Midwestern governor is once again throwing her support behind year-round sales of E15.

After signing onto a letter with eight other state leaders asking the Environmental Protection Agency to grant them authority to sell the fuel, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly pulled her support, but tells Brownfield “I support E15 year-round, and actually, I’ve always have.”

She said her reasoning was simple. “Missouri had not signed onto it. Had Kansas signed onto that, it would have made things incredibly complicated on the border.”

Ryan Flickner, senior director of advocacy with Kansas Farm Bureau, says conversations continue with the administration. t6“I know the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment seem to be receptive and supportive of sales of E15 year-round. I think we’re close, but we’re not tomorrow close.”

In December, Missouri Governor Mike Parson sent a letter to EPA saying he will exercise his authority to sell E15 under the Clean Air Act.

Last month, the attorneys general of Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin asked the Biden administration to take action on the petition filed by the coalition of governors in April of 2022.