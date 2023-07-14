TOPICS

News

FRIDGE Act introduced in U.S. House

By Filed Under: Agriculture, Beef, Congress, Dairy, Human Interest, Iowa, Kansas, Livestock, News, Pork, Poultry, Trade

A bill in the U.S. House would help establish new trade markets by expanding cold storage capacity.

Iowa Republican Randy Feenstra tells Brownfield, “When you start thinking of our dairy, beef, chicken, turkey, and pork, they all need refrigeration,” he said. “We cannot export to developing markets when there’s no cold chain storage.”

The Fortifying Refrigeration Infrastructure and Developing Global Exports (FRIDGE) Act would direct USDA to negotiate contracts to deliver needs assessments, training, and other technical assistance to enhance infrastructure construction in new and developing foreign markets.

Feenstra says the legislation would authorize $1 million annually from Fiscal year 2024-2028 into the Foreign Market Development (FMD) Program.

“We are so big into China, Japan, and Mexico, but this would go into South Korea, Vietnam and others,” he said. “These are the markets we want to open, and that would dramatically help all of our commodities.”

He says he expects the FRIDGE Act to receive bipartisan support. Kansas Republican Tracey Mann is co-authoring the bill.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Nebraska hunters help feed the hungry
Oct 14, 2023 |
Short-season soybeans performing better in Wisconsin this year
Oct 13, 2023 |
Mentorship program offered for organic farmers
Oct 13, 2023 |
Higher interest rates limiting ag industry
Oct 13, 2023 |
MO Bootheel farmers plan to store grain until river levels rise
Oct 13, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!