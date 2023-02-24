News

Farmers say input costs and squeezing their margins

Many farmers are concerned about their operation’s financial outlook for 2023.

During a visit to CLAAS’s production headquarters in Europe last week, Southwest Iowa farmer Craig Swanson says continual increases of input costs have pressured margins. “The P and K was in that $400 to $500 range where as this year it’s in the $800 to $900 range for P and K.”

Central Michigan farmer Jeff Litwiller says a supportive commodity market is helping “Fertilizer prices are up, and diesel prices are up, but there is still a lot of optimism out there.”

Southwest Kansas farmer Bruce Baldwin tells Brownfield borrowing money is difficult. “Interest rates are probably our biggest nemesis right now that we don’t have any control over either.”

Bladwin says poor crop conditions and drought are also making it harder to stay profitable.