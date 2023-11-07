News

Farmers comment on input costs, supply

Some farmers say 2023 input costs haven’t been as bad as they seem.

Nebraska farmer Logan Bredemeier tells Brownfield most prices came down from last year’s levels. “They are not terrible. Everyone else was faced with costs just like we all had the pleasure of dealing with this year. I didn’t have any supply issues that I can think of.”

Kansas farmer Zach Townsend says the relief helped his bottom line. “We have some decent access to some local fertilizer markets coming off the river. We had some good prices there that helped us out. The weather allowed us to get in and get product applied last spring and winter when prices were at their low.”

Townsend says ag inputs haven’t been as big of a factor compared to 2022.