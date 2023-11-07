TOPICS

News

Farmers comment on input costs, supply

By Filed Under: Ag Inputs, Agriculture, Farm Income, Human Interest, Kansas, Nebraska, News

Some farmers say 2023 input costs haven’t been as bad as they seem.

Nebraska farmer Logan Bredemeier tells Brownfield most prices came down from last year’s levels. “They are not terrible. Everyone else was faced with costs just like we all had the pleasure of dealing with this year. I didn’t have any supply issues that I can think of.”

Kansas farmer Zach Townsend says the relief helped his bottom line. “We have some decent access to some local fertilizer markets coming off the river. We had some good prices there that helped us out. The weather allowed us to get in and get product applied last spring and winter when prices were at their low.”

Townsend says ag inputs haven’t been as big of a factor compared to 2022.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Surprisingly warm Wisconsin day helped get soybeans in the bin
Nov 07, 2023 |
Global Dairy Trade index down Tuesday
Nov 07, 2023 |
USDA FAS lowers Brazil corn guess
Nov 07, 2023 |
Iowa dairy farmers discuss hunger, sustainability with youth
Nov 07, 2023 |
NCGA says lower phosphate duties not end of battle
Nov 06, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!