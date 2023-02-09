News

EPA Administrator says farmer feedback helps shape policy

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says farmer-driven climate-smart practices are helping shape policy in Washington D.C.

At a roundtable with ag leaders and farmers Thursday, Administrator Michael Regan told growers, “We believe we can have less regulations if we can properly harness the best management practices and the voluntary practices that you all are living and breathing each and every day.”



He tells Brownfield producer feedback could impact proposed restrictions of atrazine, “We’ve been working with the farming community and the environmental community to see if we can go back into the courts and negotiate for more time, so that we can begin to address some of the market replacements.”

Regan says farm organizations and his agency are working with Congress asking lawmakers to provide more resources to approve new market entrants.

Brent Rogers is a farmer with the Kansas Corn Growers Association and says future label changes could hinder conservation efforts.

Chris Roth is the president of Reinke Manufacturing – an irrigation equipment manufacturer – and says emerging water application technology will improve ecosystems, “What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to educate that it’s very precise, there’s a lot science, there’s a lot of data that goes into some of this decision making.”

Representatives from EPA, Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas Soybean Association, Kansas Livestock Association, Kansas Sorghum, other commodity groups and ag businesses discussed how they are improving soil health, water quality and cover crop adaptation.



Brownfield’s Kellan Heavican was at the roundtable, held in eastern Kansas.