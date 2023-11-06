TOPICS

News

Drought concerns continue for Kansas farmer

By Filed Under: 2023 Harvest Season, Ag Weather, Agriculture, Crops, Harvest, Human Interest, Kansas, News, weather

A southeast Kansas farmer says he’s been pleased with his 2023 harvest after another year of extremely dry conditions.

Zach Townsend raises corn, soybeans, and wheat near the Kansas/Oklahoma border. “Corn harvest was slightly above average,” he said. “Really pleased with that and we had some pretty strong basis to help us there. Soybeans have been pretty mixed.”

He tells Brownfield many areas are still dealing with drought and he’s concerned about the next growing season. “When it did rain it was awful spotty,” he said. “They were small amounts. They’ve always been sub-inch rains here and there. Rain was definitely the biggest factor that we faced.”

Townsend says he’s currently finishing up harvesting his double crop soybeans.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

NCGA says lower phosphate duties not end of battle
Nov 06, 2023 |
Snow impedes fall fieldwork in Minnesota
Nov 06, 2023 |
Harvest wrapping up in Arkansas
Nov 06, 2023 |
Iowa corn harvest at 89%, soybeans 97% harvested
Nov 06, 2023 |
Wisconsin corn half harvested
Nov 06, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!