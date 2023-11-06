News

Drought concerns continue for Kansas farmer

A southeast Kansas farmer says he’s been pleased with his 2023 harvest after another year of extremely dry conditions.

Zach Townsend raises corn, soybeans, and wheat near the Kansas/Oklahoma border. “Corn harvest was slightly above average,” he said. “Really pleased with that and we had some pretty strong basis to help us there. Soybeans have been pretty mixed.”

He tells Brownfield many areas are still dealing with drought and he’s concerned about the next growing season. “When it did rain it was awful spotty,” he said. “They were small amounts. They’ve always been sub-inch rains here and there. Rain was definitely the biggest factor that we faced.”

Townsend says he’s currently finishing up harvesting his double crop soybeans.