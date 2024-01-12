News

Cotton production down as rice rises

U.S. rice production rose in 2023 as cotton production fell.



The USDA says 218.291 million hundredweight of all types of rice were produced last year, up 36% from 2022, thanks to larger acreage totals and a higher average yield at 7,649 pounds per acre. In 2022, rice production was 160.041 million hundredweight with an average yield of 7,385 pounds per acre.



The USDA also increased imports and lowered exports, all of which pulled U.S. ending stocks higher.



Upland cotton production was 12.127 million bales, down 14%, because of smaller acreage numbers and a steep drop in yield, down to 841 pounds per acre. Last year, upland production was 13.998 million bales with an average yield of 945 pounds per acre.



U.S. ending stocks were down from December on that lower production number and a decrease for exports.



The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out February 8th.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Arkansas: Cotton: 1.41 million bales, compared to 1.548 million in 2022; Average Yield: Record High 1,340 pounds per acre, compared to 1,189 a year ago; Harvested Area: 505,000 acres, compared to 625,000 last year



Rice: TOP 106.968 million hundredweight, compared to 80.051 million in 2022; Average Yield: 7,550 pounds per acre, compared to 7,410 a year ago; Harvested Area: 1.417 million acres, compared to 1.08 million last year



Kansas: Cotton: 168,000 bales, compared to 166,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 815 pounds per acre, compared to 586 a year ago; Harvested Area: 99,000 acres, compared to 136,000 last year



Missouri: Cotton: 920,000 bales, compared to 878,000 in 2022; Average Yield: 1,338 pounds per acre, compared to 1,240 a year ago; Harvested Area: 330,000 acres, compared to 340,000 last year



Rice: 15.985 million hundredweight, compared to 11.991 million in 2022; Average Yield: 7,990 pounds per acre, compared to 7,490 a year ago; Harvested Area: 200,000 acres, compared to 151,000 last year



Tennessee: Cotton: 670,000 bales, compared to 713,000 in 2022; Average Yield: Record High 1,237 pounds per acre, compared to 1,053 a year ago; Harvested Area: 260,000 acres, compared to 325,000 last year



