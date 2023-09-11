News

Corn, soybean harvest well underway in Kansas

Corn harvest across Kansas has picked up steam.

Nearly 20 percent of the crop is in and is rated 31 percent good-to-excellent.

One percent of soybeans have been harvested and 23 percent is rated good-to-excellent.

Four percent of winter wheat has been harvested.

Four percent of sorghum has been harvested.

Pasture and range conditions are 17 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is 29 percent adequate-to-surplus and subsoil moisture is 27 percent adequate-to-surplus.