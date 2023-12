News

Corn harvest is underway across Kansas

Extreme heat and drought accompanied another week of falling crop conditions in Kansas.

The USDA says corn condition is 33 percent good-to-excellent as harvest has gotten underway across areas of the state.

Soybeans are 49 percent good-to-excellent.

Pasture and range conditions are 20 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture 25 percent adequate, and subsoil moisture is 26 percent adequate.