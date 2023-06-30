News

Corn acres top estimates, soybeans fall

The USDA says farmers planted more corn and fewer soybeans than expected.



2023 corn planted area is the third largest on record at 94.096 million acres, 2.096 million above the prospective planting report and up 5.52 million from 2022. 93% of that is biotech, unchanged from last year. The 2023 total includes 2.491 million acres of corn that were not planted as of June 1st. Harvested area is seen at 86.322 million acres, compared to 79.207 million a year ago.



Soybean planted area was 83.5 million acres, a drop of 4 million from the USDA’s March guess and about 4 million under last year. 95% of soybean acres are planted to biotech varieties and 4% of the total are expected to be double-crop acres, both steady on the year. That includes 8.221 million acres of not yet planted, but planned, soybeans. Harvested area is expected to be 82.696 million acres, compared to 86.336 million the year before.



Wheat planted area totaled 49.628 million acres, a year-to-year jump of 9%, including an 11% rise in winter wheat to 37.005 million acres and a 3% increase for spring wheat to 11.14 million acres. The rate of abandonment for winter wheat is expected to be the largest since 1933, with harvested area seen at 25.7 million acres or 70% of planted area. Spring wheat harvested area is projected at 10.595 million acres, compared to 10.44 million in 2022.



Overall, total U.S. planted area for all crops was 318.7 million acres, compared to 312.111 million in 2022, partially due to demand expectations and relatively high prices.



Quarterly stocks of corn, soybeans, and wheat all fell below pre-report estimates, including stronger than expected demand.



The USDA’s next round of supply and demand estimates is out July 12th.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Arkansas: Corn: Planted: 890,000 acres, compared to 710,000 in 2022; Harvested: 870,000 acres, compared to 695,000 a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 2.9 million acres, compared to 3.18 million in 2022; Harvested: 2.87 million acres, compared to 3.15 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 230,000 acres, compared to 220,000 in 2022; Harvested: 165,000 acres, compared to 150,000 the previous year



Illinois: Corn: Planted: 11.5 million acres, compared to 10.8 million in 2022; Harvested: 11.3 million acres, compared to 10.6 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 10 million acres, compared to 10.8 million in 2022; Harvested: 9.95 million acres, compared to 10.75 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 860,000 acres, compared to 650,000 in 2022; Harvested: 780,000 acres, compared to 560,000 the previous year



Indiana: Corn: Planted: 5.5 million acres, compared to 5.25 million in 2022; Harvested: 5.38 million acres, compared to 5.13 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 5.5 million acres, compared to 5.85 million in 2022; Harvested: 5.48 million acres, compared to 5.83 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 410,000 acres, compared to 290,000 in 2022; Harvested: 360,000 acres, compared to 240,000 the previous year



Iowa: Corn: Planted: 13.4 million acres, compared to 12.9 million in 2022; Harvested: 12.9 million acres, compared to 12.4 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 9.7 million acres, compared to 10.1 million in 2022; Harvested: 9.62 million acres, compared to 10.03 million last year



Kansas: Corn: Planted: 5.5 million acres, unchanged from 2022; Harvested: 5.1 million acres, compared to 4.44 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 4.25 million acres, compared to 5.05 million in 2022; Harvested: 4.2 million acres, compared to 4.81 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 8.1 million acres, compared to 7.3 million in 2022; Harvested: 6.5 million acres, compared to 6.6 million the previous year



Kentucky: Corn: Planted: 1.55 million acres, compared to 1.44 million in 2022; Harvested: 1.45 million acres, compared to 1.35 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 1.9 million acres, compared to 1.95 million in 2022; Harvested: 1.89 million acres, compared to 1.94 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 610,000 acres, compared to 530,000 in 2022; Harvested: 460,000 acres, compared to 375,000 the previous year



Michigan: Corn: Planted: 2.4 million acres, compared to 2.35 million in 2022; Harvested: 2.05 million acres, compared to 2 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 2.05 million acres, compared to 2.25 million in 2022; Harvested: 2.04 million acres, compared to 2.24 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 630,000 acres, compared to 460,000 in 2022; Harvested: 590,000 acres, compared to 415,000 the previous year



Minnesota: Corn: Planted: 8.4 million acres, compared to 8 million in 2022; Harvested: 8 million acres, compared to 7.49 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 7.5 million acres, compared to 7.45 million in 2022; Harvested: 7.43 million acres, compared to 7.39 million last year; Spring Wheat: Planted: 1.14 million acres, compared to 1.25 million in 2022; Harvested: 1.1 million acres, compared to 1.21 million the year before



Missouri: Corn: Planted: 3.65 million acres, compared to 3.35 million in 2022; Harvested: 3.48 million acres, compared to 3.12 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 5.6 million acres, compared to 6.1 million in 2022; Harvested: 5.55 million acres, compared to 6.06 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 830,000 acres, compared to 630,000 in 2022; Harvested: 640,000 acres, compared to 410,000 the previous year



Nebraska: Corn: Planted: 9.5 million acres, compared to 9.6 million in 2022; Harvested: 9.16 million acres, compared to 8.82 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 5.5 million acres, compared to 5.75 million in 2022; Harvested: 5.45 million acres, compared to 5.68 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 1.15 million acres, compared to 980,000 in 2022; Harvested: 850,000 acres, compared to 820,000 the previous year



Ohio: Corn: Planted: 3.5 million acres, compared to 3.4 million in 2022; Harvested: 3.27 million acres, compared to 3.18 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 4.9 million acres, compared to 5.1 million in 2022; Harvested: 4.88 million acres, compared to 5.08 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 650,000 acres, compared to 510,000 in 2022; Harvested: 550,000 acres, compared to 465,000 the previous year



South Dakota: Corn: Planted: Record Large 6.2 million acres, compared to 5.75 million in 2022; Harvested: 5.5 million acres, compared to 5.01 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 5.3 million acres, compared to 5.1 million in 2022; Harvested: 5.25 million acres, compared to 5.07 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 930,000 acres, compared to 830,000 in 2022; Harvested: 750,000 acres, compared to 730,000 the previous year; Spring Wheat: Planted: 750,000 acres, compared to 730,000 in 2022; Harvested: 700,000 acres, unchanged from the year before



Tennessee: Corn: Planted: 1 million acres, compared to 840,000 in 2022; Harvested: 945,000 acres, compared to 795,000 a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 1.6 million acres, compared to 1.65 million in 2022; Harvested: 1.57 million acres, compared to 1.62 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 470,000 acres, compared to 410,000 in 2022; Harvested: 390,000 acres, compared to 335,000 the previous year



Wisconsin: Corn: Planted: 4 million acres, compared to 3.95 million in 2022; Harvested: 3.1 million acres, compared to 3.03 million a year ago; Soybeans: Planted: 2.1 million acres, compared to 2.16 million in 2022; Harvested: 2.07 million acres, compared to 2.15 million last year; Winter Wheat: Planted: 290,000 acres, compared to 305,000 in 2022; Harvested: 245,000 acres, compared to 240,000 the previous year