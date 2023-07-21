News

Cattle placements up 3% in June

The USDA reports a year to year increase for cattle placements in June.



There were nearly 1.678 million cattle placed into U.S. feedlots in June 2023, 3% above a year ago and at the high end of estimates That increase followed some improvements in drought conditions in the major feeding areas. That included a significant number of cattle weighing less than 600 pounds on those pasture improvements and slightly softer feed prices. Cattle placed during June will mostly be marketed between December of this year and March of next year.



June marketings were 1.957 million head, 5% below the previous year, while the total number of cattle on feed in the U.S. on July first fell 2% to 11.204 million head.



The impact of the numbers will depend on sustained packer demand for cattle and consumer demand for beef.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Iowa: On Feed: 630,000 head, up 3% from July 1st, 2022; Placements: 60,000 head, 3% higher than a year ago; Marketings: 58,000 head, 12% less than last year



Kansas: On Feed: 2.4 million head, up 2% from July 1st, 2022; Placements: 400,000 head, 5% higher than a year ago; Marketings: 460,000 head, 9% less than last year



Minnesota: On Feed: 100,000 head, up 11% from July 1st, 2022; Placements: 13,000 head, 30% higher than a year ago; Marketings: 12,000 head, 37% less than last year



Nebraska: On Feed: 2.33 million head, down 2% from July 1st, 2022; Placements: 425,000 head, 5% higher; Marketings: 525,000 head, 4% lower than last year



South Dakota: On Feed: 180,000 head, up 6% from July 1st, 2022; Placements: 22,000 head, unchanged; Marketings: 40,000 head, 7% less than last year