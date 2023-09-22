News

Cattle placements into feedlots fall 5%

The USDA says placements of cattle into U.S. feedlots during August were 2.003 million head, a decline of 5% on the year. That’s tied to lower cow numbers caused by increased slaughter rates due to drought in many of the major feeding areas. Reduced feeder cattle imports from Mexico were also a factor in those smaller placements. Cattle placed into feedlots during August are typically marketed in late winter through late spring.



Marketings were 1.884 million head, 6% below August 2022 because of aggressive marketings earlier in the year.



The total number of cattle on feed in the U.S. on September 1st was 11.094 million head, a 2% decrease.



The numbers look supportive to cash and futures prices, but that will also depend on demand and how aggressive the industry gets at the rebuilding the U.S. herd.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Iowa: On Feed: 620,000 head, up 2% from September 1st, 2022; Placements: 75,000 head, 7% lower than August of last year; Marketings: 74,000 head, 7% less than a year ago



Kansas: On Feed: 2.41 million head, up 1% from September 1st, 2022; Placements: 550,000 head, 3% higher than August of last year; Marketings: 480,000 head, 1% less than a year ago



Minnesota: On Feed: 95,000 head, up 6% from September 1st, 2022; Placements: 13,000 head, 28% lower than August of last year; Marketings: 12,000 head, steady with a year ago



Nebraska: On Feed: 2.27 million head, down 4% from September 1st, 2022; Placements: 510,000 head, 11% lower than August of last year; Marketings: 510,000 head, steady with a year ago



South Dakota: On Feed: 170,000 head, down 3% from September 1st, 2022; Placements: 35,000 head, 19% lower than August of last year; Marketings: 34,000 head, 10% more than a year ago