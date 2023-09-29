TOPICS

News

Boozman, Ricketts ask USDA AMS employees to be deemed essential

By Filed Under: Ag Marketing, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, News, USDA

A group of Republican Senators have asked the USDA to declare its employees with the Agricultural Marketing Service News Department essential during government shutdowns.

In a letter to Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack Thursday, the Senators say the designation would guarantee that the ag industry has access to vital market information that impacts the supply chain, market trends, pricing strategies and exports.

The letter was led by Nebraska’s Pete Ricketts, and signed by Ranking Member of the Senate Ag Committee John Boozman (AR), Deb Fischer (NE), Joni Ernst (IA), Chuck Grassley (IA), and Roger Marshall (KS).

Before the letter was released, Vilsack told Brownfield that essential employees are defined as people who are focused on protecting life and property.

During a call with reporters on Wednesday, Ricketts said it’s critical that the flow of information continues.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

USDA trade official concerned about government shutdown
Sep 29, 2023 |
What are the black moths swarming my combine cab?
Sep 29, 2023 |
Exclusive: Vilsack concerned as shutdown gets closer
Sep 28, 2023 |
Farmers expected to store bulk of 2023 crop
Sep 28, 2023 |
Michigan Senate supports solar as part of ag preservation
Sep 28, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!