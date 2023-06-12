News

As expected, a bleak winter wheat harvest is underway

Harvest is underway in the nation’s largest winter wheat producing state and expectations are extremely low.

“It’s going to be one of those years that will be referenced in history as far as the number of acres that won’t go to harvest.”

Kansas Wheat CEO Justin Gilpin says combines just got rolling near the Oklahoma border before many farmers were rained out. “It’ll really be next week before we get into full earnest for wheat harvest is the way is the way it seems to be shaping up right now with the weather and not just the rain that we received, but that we’ve got some cooler temps starting this week. It’s getting to that time where fields are starting to ripen up and now it’s going to be waiting on some of the grounds to dry up.”

He tells Brownfield this year’s crop has faced several challenges. “Severe drought conditions that we’ve had and then central part of the state where the wheat was looking a little bit better did get hit by some freeze damage and some other factors that are causing some whiteheads. But in general, we’ve got thin stands, and we have some weed pressure that’s starting to come on.

Gilpin says he expects yield variability, but there could be some bright spots in the northeast region of the state.