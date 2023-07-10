TOPICS

Alumni create the Belstra Family Professorship in Feed Science at K-State

An endowment gift from an Indiana family will allow K-State University faculty and students to further industry-leading research for feed science and management.

Tim and Marta Belstra of DeMotte, Indiana, have invested in the US.’s only degree-granting program in the grain science and industry department by creating the Belstra Family Professorship in Feed Science.

Chad Paulk, associate professor of feed science and management, is the first to receive the award, and will use the funds to focus on feed processing, feed safety and monogastric nutrition. He advises and mentors feed science undergraduate students and serves as Feed Science Club co-advisor.

The Belstra’s graduated from K-State in the early 1970s.

