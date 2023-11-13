News

97% of Kansas corn, 92% of soybeans harvested

The USDA says harvest is near the finish line in Kansas.

As of Sunday, 97% of the state’s corn crop has been harvested, near 96% last year, and the five-year average of 93%.

Soybeans harvested reached90% completion, ahead of 82% on average.

The sunflower harvested is 87% done, equal to last year.

Sorghum is 90% harvested in the state, near 89% last year.

Cotton condition was rated 39% good to excellent.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 11% good to excellent.