TOPICS

News

97% of Kansas corn, 92% of soybeans harvested

By Filed Under: 2023 Harvest Season, Agriculture, Crops, Harvest, Human Interest, Kansas, News

The USDA says harvest is near the finish line in Kansas.

As of Sunday, 97% of the state’s corn crop has been harvested, near 96% last year, and the five-year average of 93%.

Soybeans harvested reached90% completion, ahead of 82% on average.

The sunflower harvested is 87% done, equal to last year.

Sorghum is 90% harvested in the state, near 89% last year.

Cotton condition was rated 39% good to excellent.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 11% good to excellent.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Soybean harvest wraps up in Nebraska, USDA says
Nov 13, 2023 |
AR cotton, peanut and soybean harvest at finish line
Nov 13, 2023 |
MO corn, soybean and cotton harvest close to finish line
Nov 13, 2023 |
Nov 13, 2023 |
Corn and sorghum harvest continue in SD
Nov 13, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!