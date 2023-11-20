News
96% of Kansas soybeans harvested
The USDA says the grain harvest is nearly finished in Kansas.
As of Sunday, the state’s corn harvest was 100% complete and soybeans were 96% done, ahead of the five-year average pace of 91%.
Sorghum harvested was 95% finished, ahead of 88% on average.
The sunflower harvest reached 90% completion, near 92% last year.
Cotton was 73% harvested, well ahead of the five-year average of 50%.
USDA says pasture and range conditions were rated 12% good to excellent.
