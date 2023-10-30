TOPICS

News

89% of Kansas corn, 80% of soybeans harvested

By Filed Under: 2023 Harvest Season, Agriculture, Crops, Harvest, Human Interest, Kansas, News

The USDA says harvest took another step forward last week in Kansas.

Eighty-nine percent of the state’s expected corn crop has been harvested, equal to last year, and ahead of the five-year average of 84%.

Soybeans harvested reached 80% completion, ahead of 66% on average.

USDA says the sorghum harvest is 69% finished with 96% of the crop mature.

Sunflowers are 74% harvested, ahead of 62% last year and 56% on average.

Pasture and range conditions were rated 13% good to excellent.

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Harvest winding down in Arkansas
Oct 30, 2023 |
76% of Nebraska corn, 92% of soybeans harvested
Oct 30, 2023 |
Indiana corn harvest passes halfway mark
Oct 30, 2023 |
Rain delays harvest and fieldwork in MO
Oct 30, 2023 |
Ohio corn remains wet
Oct 30, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!