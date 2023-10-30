News
89% of Kansas corn, 80% of soybeans harvested
The USDA says harvest took another step forward last week in Kansas.
Eighty-nine percent of the state’s expected corn crop has been harvested, equal to last year, and ahead of the five-year average of 84%.
Soybeans harvested reached 80% completion, ahead of 66% on average.
USDA says the sorghum harvest is 69% finished with 96% of the crop mature.
Sunflowers are 74% harvested, ahead of 62% last year and 56% on average.
Pasture and range conditions were rated 13% good to excellent.
