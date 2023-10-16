News

70 percent of winter wheat planted, 72 percent of corn harvest in Kansas

Winter wheat planting is wrapping up across Kansas.

The USDA says about three-quarters of the crop is planted and 38 percent has emerged.

Seventy-two percent of corn has been harvested.

Thirty-nine percent of soybeans are in and 32 percent of the crop is in good-to-excellent condition.

Pasture and range conditions are 14 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is 30 percent adequate-to-surplus, and subsoil moisture is rated 24 percent adequate.