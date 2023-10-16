TOPICS

News

70 percent of winter wheat planted, 72 percent of corn harvest in Kansas

2023 Harvest Season, Harvest, Kansas

Winter wheat planting is wrapping up across Kansas.

The USDA says about three-quarters of the crop is planted and 38 percent has emerged.

Seventy-two percent of corn has been harvested.

Thirty-nine percent of soybeans are in and 32 percent of the crop is in good-to-excellent condition.

Pasture and range conditions are 14 percent good-to-excellent.

Topsoil moisture is 30 percent adequate-to-surplus, and subsoil moisture is rated 24 percent adequate.

