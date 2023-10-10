57 percent of winter wheat planted in Kansas

TOPICS

Winter wheat planting is progressing across Kansas.

More than half of the crop has been planted with 28 percent emerged. 

Corn harvest is 64 percent complete, 9 percent ahead of the five-year average with 52 percent of the crop in good-to-excellent condition.

Thirty-nine percent of the soybean crop is in with 20 percent of the crop rated good-to-excellent.

Pasture and range conditions are 16 percent good-to-excellent.

Subsoil moisture is 27 percent adequate, and topsoil moisture is rated 33 percent good-to-excellent.

