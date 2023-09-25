News

38% of Kansas corn, 11% of soybeans harvested

The USDA says warm and dry weather allowed farmers to continue harvesting corn and soybeans last week in Kansas.

Thirty-eight percent of the state’s corn crop has been harvested, ahead of the five-year average of 29%, with 87% of the crop mature.

Eleven percent of soybeans have been harvested, near 8% last year, with 68% of the crop dropping leaves.

USDA says 18% of the state’s winter wheat crop has been planted, equal to last year.

The sunflower harvest reached 11% completion, well ahead of 1% on average.