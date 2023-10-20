News

2023 cotton ginning pace behind 2022

U.S. cotton ginnings are running behind the year ago pace.



The USDA says 1,734,100 bales of upland cotton have been ginned as of October 15th, 230,950 slower than this time last year. The U.S. is set to produce a smaller upland cotton crop because of lower yield numbers, canceling out higher harvested acreage, with late development and the harvest pace both slightly behind a year ago.



The USDA’s updated cotton production, yield, and ginning numbers are out November 9th.



Comparisons for Brownfield states:



Arkansas: 256,050 bales, compared to 159,800 a year ago



Kansas: Withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations



Missouri: 84,450 bales, compared to 39,900 a year ago



Tennessee: 39,450 bales, compared to 52,500 a year ago