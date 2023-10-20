TOPICS

News

2023 cotton ginning pace behind 2022

By Filed Under: Arkansas, Crops, Kansas, Missouri, News, Tennessee, USDA

U.S. cotton ginnings are running behind the year ago pace.

The USDA says 1,734,100 bales of upland cotton have been ginned as of October 15th, 230,950 slower than this time last year. The U.S. is set to produce a smaller upland cotton crop because of lower yield numbers, canceling out higher harvested acreage, with late development and the harvest pace both slightly behind a year ago.

The USDA’s updated cotton production, yield, and ginning numbers are out November 9th.

Comparisons for Brownfield states:

Arkansas: 256,050 bales, compared to 159,800 a year ago

Kansas: Withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations

Missouri: 84,450 bales, compared to 39,900 a year ago

Tennessee: 39,450 bales, compared to 52,500 a year ago

0 comments
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Add Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related headlines

Will the US reclaim the title of top corn exporter this marketing year?
Oct 20, 2023 |
Organic crop prices not immune to softening commodity markets
Oct 20, 2023 |
Iowa Corn continues push for year-round E15
Oct 20, 2023 |
Senate Ag Committee leader has farm bill roundtable in central MO
Oct 20, 2023 |
High interest rates to have bigger impact on farm profitability in 2024
Oct 20, 2023 |

Future Prices

Stay Up to Date

Subscribe for our newsletter today and receive relevant news straight to your inbox!