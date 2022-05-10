Market News

Milk futures, cash dairy lower

Milk futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange continued their sell-off Tuesday with limited market news and lower cash trade.

May Class III milk was down 11 cents at $24.66. June 27 cents lower at $23.51. July down 14 cents at $23.37. August 11 cents lower at $23.01. September through November nine cents lower to a penny higher.

Dry whey down $0.0175 at $0.5675.

Blocks down $0.0275 at $2.2675. Nine sales were made from $2.2550 to $2.2625.

Barrels down $0.0175 at $2.34.

Butter down $0.0050 at $2.61. Three trades were made from $2.5750 to $2.62.

Nonfat dry milk unchanged at $1.7350. One trade was made at that price.