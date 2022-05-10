TOPICS

Milk futures, cash dairy lower

Milk futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange continued their sell-off Tuesday with limited market news and lower cash trade. 

May Class III milk was down 11 cents at $24.66.  June 27 cents lower at $23.51.  July down 14 cents at $23.37.  August 11 cents lower at $23.01.  September through November nine cents lower to a penny higher. 

Dry whey down $0.0175 at $0.5675.   

Blocks down $0.0275 at $2.2675.  Nine sales were made from $2.2550 to $2.2625.   

Barrels down $0.0175 at $2.34.   

Butter down $0.0050 at $2.61.  Three trades were made from $2.5750 to $2.62. 

Nonfat dry milk unchanged at $1.7350.  One trade was made at that price. 

