Market News

Midday cash livestock markets

There’s a light direct cash cattle trade underway. Live deals in the South are at $140, fully steady with last week’s business. The North remains quiet. Asking prices are at $140 to $142 live in the South, while they have not surfaced out of northern areas. Look for more business to develop as the week progresses.

Boxed beef is mixed at midday on light to moderate demand for fairly light offerings. Choice is $.96 lower at $257.33 and Select is $.57 higher at $243.70. The Choice/Select spread is $13.63.

At the Joplin Regional Stockyards in Missouri, compared to last week feeder steers under 700 pounds were $4 to $6 higher, and steers over 700 pounds were mostly steady. Feeder heifers ranged from steady to $6 higher. The USDA says demand was moderate on a moderate to light supply. Receipts were down on the week and up on the year. Feeder supply included 53% steers and 45% of the offering was over 600 pounds. Medium and Large 1 feeder steers 503 to 548 pounds brought $187.50 to $201 and feeder steers 702 to 746 pounds brought $160 to $174.50. Medium and Large 1 feeder heifers 405 to 442 pounds brought $166 to $180 and feeder heifers 551 to 594 pounds brought $157 to $165.

Cash hogs were sharply higher at midday with strong negotiated purchases. Processors were aggressive in their procurement efforts and bid up to move their desired numbers. The industry is also watching the availability of market-ready hogs. Demand for US pork on the global market and domestically has been strong, that’s helping provide price support. However, there are long-term demand concerns adding uncertainty and volatility to markets. Barrows and gilts at the National Daily Direct are $4.27 higher with a base range of $100 to $112 and a weighted average of $105.69; the Iowa/Minnesota is $2.44 higher with a weighted average of $111.54; the Western Corn Belt is $3.55 higher with a weighted average of $111.20. Prices at the Eastern Corn Belt were not reported due to confidentiality.

Butcher hog prices at the Midwest cash markets are steady at $70. At Illinois, slaughter sow prices were steady with light to moderate demand for light to moderate offerings at $69 to $82. Barrows and gilts were steady with light to moderate demand for light to moderate offerings at $65 to $74. Boars ranged from $40 to $45 and $20 to $25.

Pork values are lower at midday – down $2.09 at $102.30. Bellies and ribs are sharply lower. Loins, hams, and butts are lower. Picnics are higher.